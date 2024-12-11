No. 18 Iowa State visits Olsen and No. 21 Iowa

Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa…

Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa hosts No. 18 Iowa State after Lucy Olsen scored 23 points in Iowa’s 78-68 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Hawkeyes are 3-0 in home games. Iowa averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cyclones are 0-1 on the road. Iowa State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Iowa makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). Iowa State has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is scoring 18.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Hawkeyes.

Audi Crooks is shooting 58.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Cyclones.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

