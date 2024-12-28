No. 17 North Carolina visits Miami (FL) after Williams’ 21-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-2, 0-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (12-2, 0-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts No. 17 North Carolina after Cameron Williams scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 61-56 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Hurricanes are 7-1 on their home court. Miami (FL) ranks eighth in the ACC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Haley Cavinder averaging 6.0.

The Tar Heels are 0-1 against ACC opponents. North Carolina averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 23.3 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.6 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and five assists for the Hurricanes.

Alyssa Ustby is averaging 10.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.