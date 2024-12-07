No. 17 Iowa plays Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa faces Tennessee…

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa faces Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hawkeyes are 8-0 in non-conference play. Iowa is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Volunteers are 6-0 in non-conference play.

Iowa scores 77.8 points, 11.5 more per game than the 66.3 Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Hawkeyes.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Volunteers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

