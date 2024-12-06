No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers play in Brooklyn, New York

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa takes on…

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-0)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa takes on Tennessee at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hawkeyes have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Affolter averaging 5.4.

The Volunteers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Tennessee is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

Iowa averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 34.8% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Jewel Spear averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.