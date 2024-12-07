No. 17 Houston hosts Telfort and Butler

Butler Bulldogs (7-1) at Houston Cougars (4-3) Houston; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is 134.5…

Butler Bulldogs (7-1) at Houston Cougars (4-3)

Houston; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on No. 17 Houston after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Butler’s 73-58 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. Houston ranks second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 7-1 to start the season. Butler is third in the Big East giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

Houston scores 78.9 points, 15.0 more per game than the 63.9 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

Patrick McCaffery is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.