No. 17 Houston hosts Butler following Sharp’s 23-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (7-1) at Houston Cougars (4-3)

Houston; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Houston hosts Butler after Emanuel Sharp scored 23 points in Houston’s 73-70 overtime loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cougars are 3-0 on their home court. Houston is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 7-1 to start the season. Butler is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Butler scores 17.3 more points per game (76.6) than Houston gives up to opponents (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

