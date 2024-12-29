No. 17 Cincinnati visits Rich and Kansas State

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-5) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces No.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-5)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces No. 17 Cincinnati after Macaleab Rich scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 84-65 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 in home games. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by David N’Guessan averaging 10.4.

The Bearcats are 2-1 on the road. Cincinnati has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kansas State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Cincinnati scores 8.5 more points per game (79.5) than Kansas State allows to opponents (71.0).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Wildcats.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 14.9 points for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

