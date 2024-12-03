No. 16 Memphis hosts Batcho and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-1) at Memphis Tigers (6-1) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits No.…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-1) at Memphis Tigers (6-1)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits No. 16 Memphis after Daniel Batcho scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 73-70 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 2-0 in home games. Memphis averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Louisiana Tech scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Memphis averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Batcho is shooting 73.7% and averaging 20.1 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.