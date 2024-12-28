No. 16 Kentucky hosts Western Kentucky following Salary’s 20-point performance

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on No. 16 Kentucky after Destiny Salary scored 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-70 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Kentucky ranks ninth in college basketball with 19.5 assists per game. Georgia Amoore leads the Wildcats averaging 7.0.

The Hilltoppers are 3-1 in road games. Western Kentucky is ninth in the CUSA with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Zsofia Telegdy averaging 5.5.

Kentucky scores 77.5 points, 14.6 more per game than the 62.9 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points higher than the 32.9% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amoore is averaging 16.3 points and seven assists for the Wildcats.

Alexis Mead is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

