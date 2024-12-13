No. 16 Clemson hosts Haggerty and Memphis

Memphis Tigers (7-2) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits…

Memphis Tigers (7-2) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits No. 16 Clemson after PJ Haggerty scored 29 points in Memphis’ 85-72 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Clemson Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Clemson scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Memphis Tigers are 1-0 on the road. Memphis is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

Clemson’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Clemson Tigers.

Haggerty is shooting 48.4% and averaging 23.0 points for the Memphis Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

