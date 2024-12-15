No. 15 West Virginia visits Temple after East’s 26-point outing

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) at Temple Owls (5-3) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts No. 15 West…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) at Temple Owls (5-3)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts No. 15 West Virginia after Tiarra East scored 26 points in Temple’s 76-62 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Owls have gone 1-2 at home. Temple is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. West Virginia averages 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 37.3 points per game.

Temple averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.5 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia scores 25.2 more points per game (86.5) than Temple gives up (61.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: East is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Owls.

JJ Quinerly is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 assists and three steals for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

