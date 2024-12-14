No. 15 West Virginia visits East and Temple

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) at Temple Owls (5-3) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on No. 15…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) at Temple Owls (5-3)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on No. 15 West Virginia after Tiarra East scored 26 points in Temple’s 76-62 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Owls are 1-2 in home games. Temple is eighth in the AAC scoring 63.4 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. West Virginia ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Temple averages 63.4 points, 14.2 more per game than the 49.2 West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Owls.

JJ Quinerly is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 assists and three steals for the Mountaineers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

