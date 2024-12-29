No. 15 Tennessee takes on Winthrop, seeks 12th straight victory

Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee heads into…

Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee heads into a matchup with Winthrop as winners of 11 consecutive games.

The Volunteers have gone 7-0 at home. Tennessee has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Winthrop averages 64.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Tennessee makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Winthrop averages 64.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 66.2 Tennessee gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.2 steals for the Volunteers.

Amourie Porter is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 97.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.