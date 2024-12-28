No. 15 Tennessee takes home win streak into matchup with Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee hosts Winthrop…

Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee hosts Winthrop looking to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Volunteers have gone 7-0 at home. Tennessee averages 97.4 points and has outscored opponents by 31.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 in road games. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South with 11.9 assists per game led by Leonor Paisana averaging 3.3.

Tennessee averages 97.4 points, 38.6 more per game than the 58.8 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Volunteers.

Amourie Porter is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 97.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

