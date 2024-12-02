No. 15 Iowa State plays South Carolina Upstate after Crooks’ 21-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-7) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-7) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-2)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa State hosts South Carolina Upstate after Audi Crooks scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 75-59 victory over the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Cyclones are 5-0 in home games. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 73.8 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Spartans are 1-3 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is second in the Big South with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Rebekah Gordon averaging 9.6.

Iowa State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Gordan is averaging 10.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

