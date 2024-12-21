No. 15 Houston takes on Texas A&M-CC, aims for 4th straight home win

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-5, 1-1 Southland) at Houston Cougars (7-3) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28.5;…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-5, 1-1 Southland) at Houston Cougars (7-3)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Houston hosts Texas A&M-CC trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Cougars are 6-0 in home games. Houston averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per game.

The Islanders are 0-4 in road games. Texas A&M-CC is second in college basketball scoring 46.2 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Williams averaging 7.3.

Houston scores 77.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 67.8 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 51.9% rate from the field this season, 17.5 percentage points greater than the 34.4% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 39.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cougars.

Garry Clark is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Islanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

