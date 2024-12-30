No. 15 Houston faces Oklahoma State on 4-game win streak

Houston Cougars (8-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12; over/under…

Houston Cougars (8-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Houston will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are 5-0 on their home court. Oklahoma State scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 8-3 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Houston ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 34.7 rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 6.7.

Oklahoma State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). Houston averages 78.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 74.6 Oklahoma State allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cowboys.

LJ Cryer is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

