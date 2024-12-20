No. 15 Houston Cougars play the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on 3-game win streak

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-5, 1-1 Southland) at Houston Cougars (7-3) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Houston…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-5, 1-1 Southland) at Houston Cougars (7-3)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Houston comes into a matchup against Texas A&M-CC as winners of three games in a row.

The Cougars are 6-0 in home games. Houston is 7-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Islanders are 0-4 in road games. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 17.5 assists. Owen Dease paces the Islanders with 2.7.

Houston scores 77.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 67.8 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 51.9% rate from the field this season, 17.5 percentage points above the 34.4% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp is shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.4 points.

Garry Clark is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Islanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

