No. 15 Baylor hosts Abilene Christian after Madden’s 24-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) at Baylor Bears (5-3) Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -22; over/under…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) at Baylor Bears (5-3)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -22; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits No. 15 Baylor after Hunter Jack Madden scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 78-70 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Baylor is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in road games. Abilene Christian is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

Baylor makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Abilene Christian averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Nunn averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc.

Madden averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.