No. 15 Baylor faces No. 25 UConn after Nunn’s 23-point game

Baylor Bears (5-2) at UConn Huskies (5-3)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor visits No. 25 UConn after Jayden Nunn scored 23 points in Baylor’s 91-60 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 in home games. UConn has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bears play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 10.4.

UConn scores 86.3 points, 13.3 more per game than the 73.0 Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 assists and two blocks.

Omier is shooting 59.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bears.

