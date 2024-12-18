No. 14 Oklahoma takes on No. 24 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan and No. 14 Oklahoma square off in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sooners are 10-0 in non-conference play. Oklahoma ranks eighth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Wolverines are 6-2 in non-conference play. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 50.4%.

Oklahoma scores 81.5 points, 15.8 more per game than the 65.7 Michigan allows. Michigan has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Sooners.

Vladislav Goldin is shooting 62.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.