No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners play the No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan and No. 14 Oklahoma square off in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sooners have a 10-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Wolverines have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Michigan scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Oklahoma makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Michigan has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Sooners.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

