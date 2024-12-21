No. 14 Oklahoma hosts Central Arkansas after Fears’ 30-point showing

Central Arkansas Bears (3-8) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Oklahoma hosts…

Central Arkansas Bears (3-8) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Oklahoma hosts Central Arkansas after Jeremiah Fears scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 87-86 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Sooners have gone 6-0 in home games. Oklahoma is 9-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Central Arkansas is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oklahoma’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas’ 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Oklahoma has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fears is averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Sooners.

Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 10-0, averaging 80.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

