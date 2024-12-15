No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels face the No. 25 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on 7-game win streak

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (10-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (10-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina comes into a matchup with No. 25 Georgia Tech as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Tar Heels have gone 6-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 37.7 rebounds. Alyssa Ustby leads the Tar Heels with 9.2 boards.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-0 away from home. Georgia Tech scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 28.8 points per game.

North Carolina makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Georgia Tech averages 32.4 more points per game (81.9) than North Carolina allows to opponents (49.5).

The Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ustby is averaging 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Dani Carnegie is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

