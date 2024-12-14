No. 14 North Carolina and No. 25 Georgia Tech meet in conference matchup

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (10-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (10-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tonie Morgan and No. 25 Georgia Tech take on Alyssa Ustby and No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday.

The Tar Heels have gone 6-0 in home games. North Carolina scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 24.3 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-0 away from home. Georgia Tech averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Morgan with 5.3.

North Carolina averages 73.8 points, 20.7 more per game than the 53.1 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 33.0% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ustby is averaging 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Dani Carnegie is averaging 13.9 points for the Yellow Jackets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

