No. 14 Kentucky faces Queens (NC), aims for 7th straight home win

Queens (NC) Royals (5-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky will…

Queens (NC) Royals (5-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (7-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Wildcats face Queens (NC).

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Kentucky is 7-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Royals are 2-1 on the road. Queens (NC) ranks third in the ASUN with 15.4 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 3.0.

Kentucky averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dazia Lawrence is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.8 points.

Jordyn Weaver is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Royals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.