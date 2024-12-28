No. 13 Texas A&M hosts Bettiol and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-2) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-2)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -23.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on No. 13 Texas A&M after Leonardo Bettiol scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 69-65 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 in home games. Texas A&M is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-4 on the road. Abilene Christian ranks second in the WAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Quion Williams averaging 3.5.

Texas A&M scores 74.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 70.7 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 16 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies.

Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

