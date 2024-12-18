No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats face the New Mexico State Aggies on 6-game win streak

New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-1)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State seeks to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over New Mexico State.

The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kansas State ranks ninth in college basketball with 40.8 rebounds led by Kennedy Taylor averaging 6.4.

The Aggies have gone 2-1 away from home. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 12.2 assists per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 3.0.

Kansas State makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). New Mexico State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Kansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging nine points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Molly Kaiser is shooting 52.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

