No. 13 Kansas State takes on Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) Saint Joseph, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (10-1)

Saint Joseph, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State plays Middle Tennessee in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The Wildcats are 10-1 in non-conference play. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 23.4 assists per game led by Serena Sundell averaging 6.5.

The Raiders have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Middle Tennessee is fourth in the CUSA scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Kansas State makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.8 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). Middle Tennessee has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 31.6% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayoka Lee is shooting 64.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Wildcats.

Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.