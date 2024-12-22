No. 13 Kansas State hosts Cincinnati following Lee’s 34-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State…

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State takes on Cincinnati after Ayoka Lee scored 34 points in Kansas State’s 83-39 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 in home games. Kansas State has a 12-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats have gone 2-0 away from home. Cincinnati is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas State averages 86.9 points, 32.1 more per game than the 54.8 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati scores 20.4 more points per game (69.6) than Kansas State gives up to opponents (49.2).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jillian Hayes is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bearcats.

