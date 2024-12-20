No. 13 Gonzaga plays Bucknell following Huff’s 25-point outing

Bucknell Bison (4-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Gonzaga takes on…

Bucknell Bison (4-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Gonzaga takes on Bucknell after Braden Huff scored 25 points in Gonzaga’s 102-72 win over the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Gonzaga scores 89.5 points and has outscored opponents by 19.7 points per game.

The Bison are 2-3 on the road. Bucknell ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Pip Ajayi averaging 1.9.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.2 points.

Noah Williamson is averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.