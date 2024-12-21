No. 13 Gonzaga hosts Bucknell after Spadone’s 22-point game

Bucknell Bison (4-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -35.5; over/under is…

Bucknell Bison (4-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -35.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays No. 13 Gonzaga after Achile Spadone scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 74-70 overtime loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. Gonzaga averages 89.5 points and has outscored opponents by 19.7 points per game.

The Bison have gone 2-3 away from home. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Josh Bascoe is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.