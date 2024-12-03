No. 13 Florida takes on Virginia, seeks 9th straight win

Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) at Florida Gators (8-0) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Florida seeks to…

Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) at Florida Gators (8-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Florida seeks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Gators take on Virginia.

The Gators have gone 4-0 at home. Florida averages 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 22.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia averages 62.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Florida makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Virginia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 assists.

Isaac McKneely is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

