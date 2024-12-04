No. 13 Florida plays Virginia, looks for 9th straight victory

Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) at Florida Gators (8-0) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -16.5; over/under is…

Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) at Florida Gators (8-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -16.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Florida seeks to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory over Virginia.

The Gators are 4-0 on their home court. Florida averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cavaliers play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Virginia is eighth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Andrew Rohde averaging 3.0.

Florida makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Virginia averages 62.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 64.5 Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 assists.

Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.3 points for the Cavaliers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.