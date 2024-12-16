No. 12 TCU hosts Samford following Van Lith’s 23-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (4-8) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU…

Samford Bulldogs (4-8) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU takes on Samford after Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points in TCU’s 92-41 victory against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Horned Frogs are 8-0 on their home court. TCU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Sedona Prince averaging 11.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 away from home. Samford is fourth in the SoCon scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

TCU scores 82.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 78.3 Samford gives up. Samford has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 33.5% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Van Lith is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Emily Bowman is scoring 12.6 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

