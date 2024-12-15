No. 12 TCU hosts Louisiana Tech after Van Lith’s 21-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (9-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU hosts Louisiana Tech after Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points in TCU’s 85-52 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Horned Frogs are 7-0 in home games. TCU is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Lady Techsters are 1-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TCU averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.2 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Van Lith is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Jordan Marshall is averaging 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Lady Techsters.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

