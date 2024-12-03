No. 12 Oregon takes on USC following Barthelemy’s 22-point outing

Oregon Ducks (8-0) at USC Trojans (5-3) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon faces USC…

Oregon Ducks (8-0) at USC Trojans (5-3)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon faces USC after Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 22 points in Oregon’s 83-81 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Trojans are 5-1 in home games. USC averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Ducks are 1-0 on the road. Oregon ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Nate Bittle averaging 9.4.

USC averages 73.4 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 68.6 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than USC allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Bittle is averaging 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Ducks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.