No. 12 Oregon downs Stephen F. Austin 79-61 to get back in win column

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Brandon Angel had 15 points and six rebounds as No. 12 Oregon defeated Stephen F. Austin 79-61 on Sunday.

Angel, a 6-foot-9 senior transfer from Stanford, was 4 for 5 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line for the Ducks (10-1), who bounced back from their first loss of the season against UCLA last weekend.

Supreme Cook and Jadrian Tracey scored 14 points apiece for Oregon while Nate Bittle added 13 points in 18 minutes before fouling out.

Matt Hayman led the Lumberjacks (5-6) with 17 points while Keon Thompson added 11.

Oregon shot 47.8% from the field in the first half to take a 37-23 lead, and the Lumberjacks got no closer than 12 points in the second half.

Takeaways

Stephen F. Austin: It was the toughest test of the season for the Lumberjacks, who have two more nonconference games before returning to Southland Conference play, where they are 0-2.

Oregon: The Ducks have two remaining nonconference games, including a trip to face former Pac-12 rival Stanford on Saturday. Sophomore Kwame Evans Jr., who left the game in the second half with what appeared to be an injury to his left knee or ankle. Evans had eight points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

Key moment

Oregon’s defense stifled the Lumberjacks at the start for an 18-4 lead just over eight minutes into the game. Stephen F. Austin opened the game 2 of 13 from the field with six turnovers.

Key stat

Oregon got 44 points from its bench, led by Cook and Tracey, while the Lumberjacks had just 13.

Up next

Stephen F. Austin hosts Texas Wesleyan on Friday, and Oregon visits Stanford on Saturday.

