No. 12 Kansas State plays Houston after Poindexter’s 23-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-8, 0-1 Big 12) Houston; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas State Wildcats (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-8, 0-1 Big 12)

Houston; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kansas State visits Houston after Temira Poindexter scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 76-59 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars have gone 4-2 in home games. Houston has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 39.0% from 3-point range.

Houston averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Ayoka Lee is averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

