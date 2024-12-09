No. 11 Wisconsin visits No. 19 Illinois after Jakucionis’ 20-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Illinois hosts No. 11 Wisconsin after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 20 points in Illinois’ 70-66 overtime loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini are 5-0 in home games. Illinois leads college basketball with 32.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 7.5.

The Badgers have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 7-2 against opponents over .500.

Illinois averages 86.3 points, 15.4 more per game than the 70.9 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivisic is shooting 55.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Fighting Illini.

John Tonje is averaging 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

