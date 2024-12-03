No. 11 Wisconsin takes on Michigan following Tonje’s 22-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -2.5; over/under is…

Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin hosts Michigan after John Tonje scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 74-53 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Badgers have gone 6-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

Wisconsin makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Michigan averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Wolverines meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Badgers.

Tre Donaldson is averaging 13 points and four assists for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.