No. 11 UConn visits Butler after Ball’s 22-point game

UConn Huskies (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -9.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UConn visits Butler after Solomon Ball scored 22 points in UConn’s 94-89 overtime win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Butler is ninth in the Big East scoring 73.0 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Huskies are 1-0 in Big East play. UConn averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 17.5 points per game.

Butler averages 73.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 66.9 UConn gives up. UConn averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Butler allows.

The Bulldogs and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

Alex Karaban is averaging 16 points and 1.9 blocks for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

