No. 11 TCU hosts Formann and Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces No. 11 TCU after Frida Formann scored 22 points in Colorado’s 65-60 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-0 at home. TCU is seventh in the Big 12 with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 2.7.

The Buffaloes have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 2.0.

TCU averages 84.1 points, 21.9 more per game than the 62.2 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game TCU gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Horned Frogs.

Lior Garzon is shooting 45.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

