No. 11 TCU hosts Brown following Arnolie’s 21-point showing

Brown Bears (6-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (6-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays No. 11 TCU after Grace Arnolie scored 21 points in Brown’s 70-43 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are 9-0 in home games. TCU is 9-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 1-3 on the road. Brown has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TCU averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 6.2 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Brown allows. Brown averages 15.2 more points per game (67.8) than TCU gives up to opponents (52.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Gia Powell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.