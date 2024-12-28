No. 11 TCU hosts Brown after Arnolie’s 21-point game

Brown Bears (6-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (6-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on No. 11 TCU after Grace Arnolie scored 21 points in Brown’s 70-43 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are 9-0 in home games. TCU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 6.8.

The Bears have gone 1-3 away from home. Brown scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

TCU makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Brown averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Arnolie is shooting 36.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

