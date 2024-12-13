No. 11 Purdue plays No. 17 Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17…

Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 11 Purdue meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Boilermakers are 7-1 in non-conference play. Purdue is 7-2 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 8-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Purdue’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 13.2 points, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

