No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies play in Indianapolis, Indiana

Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers…

Texas A&M Aggies (8-2) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 11 Purdue square off in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Boilermakers are 7-1 in non-conference play. Purdue scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 8-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M is third in college basketball with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 3.5.

Purdue averages 78.3 points, 13.4 more per game than the 64.9 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 18.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Boilermakers.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.