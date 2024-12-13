No. 11 Ohio State faces Youngstown State after Gray’s 21-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (6-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (6-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Ohio State hosts Youngstown State after Chance Gray scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 80-48 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Buckeyes have gone 5-0 in home games. Ohio State scores 87.4 points and has outscored opponents by 31.8 points per game.

The Penguins are 1-2 on the road. Youngstown State leads the Horizon allowing only 54.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Ohio State averages 87.4 points, 32.8 more per game than the 54.6 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 58.0 points per game, 2.4 more than the 55.6 Ohio State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Jewel Watkins is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Penguins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

