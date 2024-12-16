No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners face the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (9-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan and No. 10 Oklahoma square off in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sooners are 9-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is ninth in the SEC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 2.8.

The Wolverines are 8-1 in non-conference play. Michigan has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.2 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Michigan averages 24.5 more points per game (84.6) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (60.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Beers is scoring 17.7 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Sooners.

Olivia Olson is averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

