No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines meet in Charlotte, North Carolina

Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan and No. 10 Oklahoma square off at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sooners have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Oklahoma scores 92.6 points while outscoring opponents by 32.5 points per game.

The Wolverines have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan scores 84.6 points while outscoring opponents by 30.1 points per game.

Oklahoma scores 92.6 points, 38.1 more per game than the 54.5 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 24.5 more points per game (84.6) than Oklahoma gives up to opponents (60.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

Olivia Olson is averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolverines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.